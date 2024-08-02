Israeli Olympians try to tune out threats, boos and war

PARIS: Israel's biggest ever Olympic team has faced a "tough" environment during the Paris Games, the head of their delegation told AFP after a week featuring sometimes hostile crowds, online harassment and tragedy back home.

The 88-person Israeli team won its first medals on Thursday through judokas Peter Paltchik and Inbar Lanir and remains hopeful of clinching another two or three over the remaining 10 days, Israeli Olympic Committee president Yael Arad told AFP.

But focusing on the sport has sometimes proved difficult, with Israeli athletes suffering online death threats, leaks of their personal information on social media, as well as being targeted with boos and allegedly anti-Semitic gestures during a football match.

"We prepared our athletes for any kind of provocation," Arad said. "We prepared them with special meetings, and with a special team.

"The main message that we gave them is that we're here to compete, to show the Israeli spirit."

The Israeli government has pointed the finger at Iran-backed groups for a sophisticated campaign of online harassment and phishing attacks.

"It's been really tough. You know we are a nation in sorrow, in grief since the 7th of October," Arad added, referring to the attacks by Hamas militants on Israel that left 1,170 people dead, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

A rocket attack from Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah that killed 12 children playing football last weekend on the annexed Golan Heights had also affected the team, Arad said.

"I'm very satisfied that our athletes can ... take the grief and sorrow and the problems and go and give hope and inspiration back home," she explained.