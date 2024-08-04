Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo win Olympic women's tennis doubles bronze for Spain

PARIS: Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo won the women's tennis doubles bronze medal for Spain at the Paris Olympics — just their second event as a team - by defeating Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

Bucsa and Sorribes Tormo earned Spain's fifth medal in women's doubles at a Summer Games.

They collected the trophy at the only other tournament they've played together, at Madrid in May.

Neither Bucsa nor Sorribes Tormo has won a Grand Slam doubles title.

Later Sunday, in the women's doubles final, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider were going for the gold medal as members of the group competing as Individual Neutral Athletes - known by the French acronym AIN - because their country, Russia, was not allowed to have anyone representing it officially at these Olympics amid the war started by its attack on Ukraine.

Andreeva and Shnaider were scheduled to face Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy.