Indian shooters Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

CHATEAUROUX: Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka made the bronze medal round in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

The Indian duo aggregated 146 in the qualifications and will lock horns with China for the bronze medal.

The Indian pair was placed tied second with a score of 49 after the first stage in the qualification, sharing the position with Australia, Korea, France and two Italian teams.

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka scored 25/25 in the first round the qualification while Maheshwari Chauhan shot 24/25 to take India's total to 49.

In the second round, it was Maheshwari's turn to shoot a perfect 25 but Naruka missed two shots each in the 2nd and 5th series to tally 23, which gave them an aggregate score of 48.

In the third round, India got 49 with 25 for Maheshwari and 24 for Naruka.