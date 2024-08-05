Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player convicted of rape, eliminated from Olympics

PARIS: Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.

In his fourth and final match, Van de Velde again was subjected to a steady stream of hoots and whistles each time he served the ball. On match point, with Van de Velde serving and the crowd jeering him, Evandro delivered the winning spike to win 21-16, 21-16 and end the Dutch team's stay at the Summer Games.

The teammates hugged, did the usual postmatch handshake with the opponents and the officials and then sat on the bench for a few minutes with an arm around each other’s shoulder. Van de Velde walked off waving to crowd, seeking out the orange-clad Dutch fans who were applauding among the others sending boos his way.

“It was an emotional roller coaster. I see it that way,” Immers said. “We fought. We enjoyed every moment. So I’m really proud of that. It was the coolest stadium I ever played in. ... I’m sad that we couldn’t show our level. But everything around it, I enjoyed it.”

As he has throughout the tournament, Van de Velde did not walk through the mix zone to speak to reporters, something typically required of all Olympians. Immers said his partner needed the mental rest.

“If I can speak for him, after the match we lost, we were disappointed,” Immers said. “But we said to each other: ‘Look what we did together. Look how hard we fought with all the attention.' We stayed together. We cried together off the field and said, 'OK, let’s just enjoy this moment.' And we did that. So I’m happy we did it that way.”