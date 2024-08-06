Olympic open water training in polluted Seine scrapped: organisers

PARIS: Paris Olympics organisers cancelled training for open water swimming in the River Seine on Tuesday due to pollution, raising questions over why triathletes were allowed to swim in the waterway the day before.

The decision - the fifth time organisers have cancelled training in the river since the start of the Games on July 28 - is also likely to further frustrate swimmers.

The Paris sewerage system is known to discharge untreated waste water into the channel during severe rainstorms despite a 1.4-billion euros ($1.5 billion) upgrade over the last decade.

Training for the triathlon mixed relay race was cancelled on Saturday and Sunday after storms last week.

But organisers and governing body World Triathlon gave the green light for the competition to go ahead on Monday, saying bacterial levels had fallen to safe levels.