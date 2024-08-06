Olympics

Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat secures shot at Gold medal in Women's Freestyle 50 kg

Vinesh becomes the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final by defeating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman 5-0 in the semifinal. She is now guaranteed a medal.
India's Vinesh Vinesh (R) reacts her win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (L) in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 6, 2024.
PTI

PARIS: Vinesh Phogat (50kg) became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games with a convincing 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez here on Tuesday. With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal.

Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.

Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period.

She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Earlier, Vinesh entered the semifinals on the back of two incredible wins, against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed, Oksana Livach, on a memorable day for the combative Indian grappler.

She faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.

