Resilient Mirabai Chanu sets sights on historic podium finish in Paris Olympics

PARIS: Away from the spotlight owing to an injury-plagued buildup, Mirabai Chanu will be in focus on Wednesday when she attempts to become India's first weightlifter to win two Olympic medals but a challenging field and lingering fitness concerns stand in the way.

The lifter, who opened India's tally on the first day of the competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a sparkling silver, has kept a low profile since suffering hip tendonitis during the Asian Games last October.

Chanu has endured a rather underwhelming Olympic cycle thanks to injury and workload management.

Her best effort since Tokyo came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she lifted 201kg (88kg+113kg).

She had won the silver in Tokyo by heaving 202kg (87kg+115kg).

Competing in her pet 49kg weight category, Chanu is likely to be in the scramble for a silver or bronze if she matches or betters her personal best in both sections.

Reigning Olympic champion China's Hou Zhihui is the favourite to defend her title.

While there are still murmurs surrounding her fitness after she returned from a five-month hiatus following the hip injury, both Chanu and chief national coach Vijay Sharma have asserted that the Manipuri has completely recovered.