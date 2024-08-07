Modi hails Phogat as 'champion among champions' as President, top leaders offer support following disqualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, praised wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and expressed his belief that she would return stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.
In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for every Indian."
"Today's setback is deeply upsetting. I wish words could convey the depth of my despair. However, I know you embody resilience. Facing challenges head-on has always been your strength."
"Come back stronger! We are all supporting you," Modi added.
Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight just before her women’s 50kg final, ending her medal hopes moments away from achieving an unprecedented gold.
Sources revealed that Modi also reached out to IOA President PT Usha to get a detailed briefing on the situation and discuss possible options for addressing the issue. He encouraged Usha to explore all avenues to support Phogat and to file a strong protest if it could benefit her case.
President Droupadi also Murmu expressed admiration for wrestler Vinesh Phogat's "extraordinary feats" at the Paris Olympics, highlighting how her achievements have inspired and made every Indian proud.
"While we all share her disappointment over the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people," Murmu said.
In a post on X, Murmu noted, "Vinesh Phogat's extraordinary accomplishments at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and brought immense pride to our country."
She added, "Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her remarkable fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many successes in the future."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added his voice to the support, calling Phogat a "pride for all Indians" and a "winner and champion." In a post on X, Adityanath said, "Vinesh Phogat ji, you are a pride for all Indians, a winner, a champion. Don't be disappointed. Your excellent performance in the Paris Olympics 2024 has illuminated Mother India with a golden glow on the global stage. Not just hope, but complete confidence that you will soon return to the field stronger than before. The whole country stands with you," he wrote in Hindi.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described Phogat’s disqualification as "unfortunate" and expressed hope that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) would challenge the decision. "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, was disqualified on technical grounds. We hope the IOA will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice," he posted on X in Hindi. He expressed confidence in Phogat’s return to the wrestling arena, stating, "Vinesh is not one to give up, and we are confident she will come back stronger."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed Phogat for "giving strength to millions of dreams" with her "incredible journey." She expressed confidence that Phogat would come back even stronger, stating, "Your brilliant game has given wings to the dreams of millions of girls who come from small towns, struggle with challenges, and aspire to reach big stages."
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Vinesh Phogat's family after she was disqualified from the Olympics, Mann was in Charkhi Dadri to address a rally. He met Phogat's family members at her residence.
