Modi hails Phogat as 'champion among champions' as President, top leaders offer support following disqualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, praised wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and expressed his belief that she would return stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for every Indian."

"Today's setback is deeply upsetting. I wish words could convey the depth of my despair. However, I know you embody resilience. Facing challenges head-on has always been your strength."

"Come back stronger! We are all supporting you," Modi added.

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight just before her women’s 50kg final, ending her medal hopes moments away from achieving an unprecedented gold.