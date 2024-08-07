Ukrainian wrestler and member of parliament has a goal for Paris: 'Show that Ukraine is still alive'

PARIS: Zhan Beleniuk's focus wavered at times as he trained in hopes of winning a second Olympic gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Ukrainian doesn't just represent his country in international competition. He's a member of parliament. And since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, well, it's been easy for his mind to drift.

“It’s difficult because you are thinking about your safety, the safety of your relatives, your friends,” Beleniuk said. “And you know, it’s not comfortable training when some missiles are flying about your head. That’s why it’s difficult, it’s dangerous. But it’s our reality.”

Beleniuk, 33, said his team mostly trained in Ukraine before the Games, but it spent more time outside the country than usual, including places such as Croatia and Poland. He said other nations that normally would have trained some in Ukraine declined to for safety reasons.

Despite the extra challenges, Beleniuk, the first Black member of Ukraine's parliament, is now focused on competing. He feels he owes it to his country to come through.

“Our athletes should show that Ukraine is still alive,” he said. “We still protect our land, we still do our job.”

Beleniuk, who won told at Tokyo in 2021 and silver at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, said he still will be ready to go when the 87-kilogram category starts Wednesday at Champ-de-Mars Arena. He opens against China’s Qian Haitao in a class with five wrestlers who have won world championships.

“It’s huge competition there in my weight class. I know it, but it’s not the first time for me,” he said. “Because, this kind of weight class is good competition every time. I think my experience will give me an opportunity to show a good result.”