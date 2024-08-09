Court of Arbitration for Sport registers application by Vinesh Phogat over weigh-in controversy at Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad hoc Division has officially registered an application filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in response to a contentious decision by United World Wrestling (UWW), CAS said in a statement. Phogat's appeal challenges UWW's decision to disqualify her from the gold medal match in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Phogat's application, registered at 16:45 Central European Summer Time (CEST) on August 7, 2024, addresses her failed second weigh-in prior to the scheduled gold medal bout, which was set to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day. The application requests the annulment of the Challenged Decision, a new weigh-in before the final match, and a declaration of eligibility for participation. Phogat has also sought a shared silver medal if the annulment is granted, the statement said.

The CAS has said that, despite the urgency of the matter, a decision on the merits could not be issued within the hour due to the need to hear UWW's side. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is expedited, but the case is ongoing.

The case has been assigned by the court to Hon. Dr. Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), who will serve as Sole Arbitrator. A hearing with both parties is scheduled for today, with a decision anticipated before the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

Renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, who are representing Phogat had filed a plea before the CAS ad hoc division at 2:00 PM on Friday.

The Indian Olympic Association is assisting Vinesh Phogat with her appeal after she was disqualified from the competition for being 100gm over the stipulated 50kg on the second day of her competition. She had made the weight on the first day and won three bouts on her way to the final.

United World Wrestling (UWW) competition rules stipulate that a wrestler’s results would be annulled if he (or she) does not make the weight on either day of competition. IOA President Dr. PT Usha and Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh had requested UWW President Nenad Lalovic on Wednesday to not annul Vinesh’s results from the first day.