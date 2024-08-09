Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat continues wrestling streak, pockets 57kg bronze

PARIS: After Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreak, there was some cheer in the wrestling camp on Friday. At the Champ-de-Mars Arena, Aman Sehrawat was poise and never in trouble against Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico. The first period was intense but the Indian wrestler took a huge lead in the second to win 13-5 against his opponent Cruz. After Neeraj’s silver and the hockey bronze, this has taken India to six, just one short of the Tokyo 2020 medal haul of seven.
The story of Aman Sehrawat is poignant. He battled depression and had mental health issues too after he was orphaned at the age of 11. If not for wrestling, he would have been lost in the wasted years of youth resorting to drug abuse. He was born to a very humble family in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Battling depression, his mother took her own life. His father, a tractor mechanic, died a few months later. His uncle Sudhir Sehrawat started to take care of him and his sister.
Aman is from the fabled Chhatrasal Akhada, the same place that produced Olympic medallists and world champions. Double Olympic medallists Sushil Kumar is its original product. Yogeshwar Dutt and Ravi Dahiya are the other medallists from the centre. Incidentally, Aman defeated the Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi in the selection trials held to pick Indian team for the Olympic Games Qualifier.
After Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification for 100gm overweight, the Indian team was cautious. He weighed about 1.5kg more after his bout and the coaches and the support staff went about their rituals to reduce his weight. He had done some treadmill and skipping until about 4.30 am. Reducing 1.5kg is routine for a wrestler. Virender Singh Dahiya, the national coach said there was anxiety because of Vinesh’s disqualification but the camp was not too worried. After sessions of running and skipping, he weighed in well below his weight by 7.15 am. They then took some rest before the bout in the evening.