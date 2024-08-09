Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat continues wrestling streak, pockets 57kg bronze

PARIS: After Vinesh Phogat’s heartbreak, there was some cheer in the wrestling camp on Friday. At the Champ-de-Mars Arena, Aman Sehrawat was poise and never in trouble against Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico. The first period was intense but the Indian wrestler took a huge lead in the second to win 13-5 against his opponent Cruz. After Neeraj’s silver and the hockey bronze, this has taken India to six, just one short of the Tokyo 2020 medal haul of seven.

The story of Aman Sehrawat is poignant. He battled depression and had mental health issues too after he was orphaned at the age of 11. If not for wrestling, he would have been lost in the wasted years of youth resorting to drug abuse. He was born to a very humble family in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Battling depression, his mother took her own life. His father, a tractor mechanic, died a few months later. His uncle Sudhir Sehrawat started to take care of him and his sister.