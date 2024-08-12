Dutee Chand then, Khelif and Lin now: When transphobia and racism go hand in hand

As the echoes of the latest Olympics begin to fade, a deeper, more troubling conversation emerges - how good can a female athlete of colour be before she is targeted?

The Olympics, the grand arena of dreams, resilience and glory, is often celebrated as the ultimate testament to the human spirit. However, this edition also brought forward an issue that is not restricted to the Olympics or sports but society itself.

The recent controversy surrounding athletes like Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting has laid this unsettling reality out in the open.

Khelif did more than just defeat her opponent, Italy's Angela Carini, in boxing. The welterweight champion sparked a firestorm. Her victory was not met with applause alone but also with suspicion, doubt and transphobia.

After Carini conceded defeat within 46 seconds, she broke down refusing to shake hands with Khelif sparking the controversy. People wasted no time and took to the internet to question not Khelif's skill, but her very identity. Carini's apology was too little too late as the damage was already done.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has continued to support Khelif's participation despite the backlash, particularly on online platforms. IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said she was "born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport." He added, "This is not a transgender case."

Not long after, boxer Lin Yu-Ting found herself trapped in a similar web. Having defeated Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman, Lin became the target of insinuations rooted in the same toxic blend.

Following the defeat, as Kahraman walked back to her side of the ring, she put her fingers together to form an 'X', a gesture that was made by Svetlana Staneva as well following the previous round against Lin. Many interpreted this to be a reference to the XX chromosomes of women, which further fueled the raging fire.

The backlash against the duo was rooted in the International Boxing Association's (IBA) decision to disqualify Khelif and Lin in the 2023 World Championships, claiming they had failed gender eligibility tests. Khelif was disqualified after knocking out Russian boxer Azalia Amineva, while Lin was stripped of a bronze medal. The IBA's Russian president said the action was taken as DNA tests showed they have XY chromosomes. The IBA also claimed Khelif had high levels of testosterone and Lin did not meet unspecified eligibility requirements in biochemical tests.

But the decision was steeped in controversy as the results of the tests were never published or made accessible to the public. It may also be noted that the IOC had suspended and withdrawn its recognition of the IBA, saying, "The IBA had no involvement in either the qualification for or the organisation of the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and is not involved for Paris 2024, either."

Targeting athletes of colour

The stories of Khelif and Lin are not unique. Whenever "gender eligibility testing" is used, it is more often than not against women athletes of colour.

South African runner Caster Semenya was sidelined for 11 months due to rules about hormone levels.

Closer home, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand also faced scrutiny and was dropped from the Commonwealth Games in 2014 after reports of elevated testosterone.