Advocates want para-surfing to be part of Paralympics after being overlooked for Los Angeles 2028

Feige said that she was disappointment when she heard the announcement, but with a fresh sense of determination to get parasurfing included in the Games - be it at the Los Angeles 2028 or Brisbane 2032 Olympics, she said. “Cost is a real factor. We recognize that,” Feige said. “But I’ve really been trying to think of how can we showcase our value in terms of corporate sponsorship, how can we showcase our value in terms of viewership, and how can we, as athletes, showcase our sport in a way that would justify a higher cost."

Feige said she and others began brainstorming solutions that could help lower costs or ease logistical difficulties, including the idea that a wave pool could be used to address water safety and infrastructure concerns, or corporate sponsorships or crowd-funding could be utilized to address the higher costs.

The ideas and advocacy garnered attention, and in June an online petition asking for para-surfing to be included in the Los Angeles Games began, getting over 19,000 signatures.

The push to get para-surfing into the Paralympics also has the backing of the International Surfing Association, the world governing authority for surfing that is recognized by the International Olympic Committee, which has advocated for para-surfing to be included in the Games and hosted the ISA World Para (Adaptive) Surfing Championship since 2015.

“You don't get all the waves that you want - you don't even get all the waves you paddle for. So what do you do? You go out and paddle harder. That's what we're doing to do,” ISA president Fernando Aguerre told The AP. “We're going to continue to develop para-surfing around the world, including explaining why it should be part of the Paralympic Games.”

While the battle for para-surfing to be included in the next Paralympics is ongoing, Feige said she remains optimistic.

“If we can navigate the ocean with our disabilities, we have the great determination and creativity to find a solution for this problem as well,” said Feige. “We just need a chance to showcase what we can do.”