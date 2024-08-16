Who all cursed me for lack of ACs in Paris? Modi shares a laugh with India's Olympians

A laughing Modi instantly said: "Prakash Sir was so disciplined and strict, I will send him the next time as well."

The Paris Olympics were promoted as eco-friendly Games. So, there were no air conditioners in any rooms in the Games village, forcing the sports ministry to dispatch 40 portable ACs on an urgent basis for their comfortable stay.

A laughing Modi asked all the athletes who all cursed him for the situation, to which no one replied.

"There were no ACs and it was hot as well, so I want to know which of you cried first saying 'Modi speaks big but there are no ACs in rooms so what should we do'," Modi said.

"Who all are there who faced the most difficulties. But then I learnt that within few hours that work also was done. See, how we try to provide you the best of facilities," the Prime Minister added.

Modi also had a light-hearted chat with Harmanpreet, who opened up on how the team fought back after being down to 10 men for more than 40 minutes in the quarterfinal against Great Britain.

"Just tell me when you to fight with 10-men against Britain, you must have been demoralised from the start, Sarpanch saab, please tell, it was very difficult," Modi asked the India captain, addressing him with his nickname.

Harmanpreet replied: "Yes Sir, it was very difficult because we got the red card in the first quarter but our coaching staff helped us a lot. We visualised every situation because in Olympics anything can happen. The motivation of the team also increased because we have a rivalry with GB (Britain)."

Modi interrupted and laughingly said: "It has been going on for the last 150 years." Harmanpreet said: "We fought and ended the match 1-1 and won it in shoot-out. It never ever happened in Olympics history (playing with 10 men for 42 minutes and then winning)."