Punjab CM honours Olympic hockey team with Rs one crore each

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today felicitated the players of the state, with cash prize worth Rs 1 crore (each), who were part of the Bronze medal winning Indian Hockey team in the recently concluded Paris Olympics and added that Punjab is mulling to hold a league tournament between four world class teams of hockey in November.
Addressing the gathering Chief Minister Mann said that it is a historic occasion as these sons of soil who have brought laurels for the state and country are being honored. He said that these players have brought immense pride and satisfaction for the entire country by this momentous win. He said that he had personally watched every hockey match of the team and the spectacular performance by these players have made us all feel proud.
Mann said that it was elated to see the Indian team defeating Australia after a gap of 52 years adding that equally superb were the matches against Spain, England and others. He said that winning a medal by the team is like a dream come true for every countrymen and the best thing is that the team was led by Captain Harmanpreet, who steered the team to victory. He said that this leadership capability was outstanding and it led to the team bagging a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.
Mann said that Harman scored 10 goals alone in the Olympics adding that he is elated that the state government is today felicitating these gems. He said that the entire country is today extending best wishes to these players and are overwhelmed over their feat. He said that Indian Hockey is on the path of revival adding that Punjab is mulling to hold a league tournament between four world class teams of Hockey in the month of November.
He said that the third edition of the Kheda Watan Punjab Dian will commence from August 28 which will act as a catalyst to promote sports in the state. Mann further said that the state government will develop sports clusters like Football in Mahilpur area, Boxing in Sangrur, Hockey in Jalandhar, Athletes in Ludhiana and others to promote sports in the state.
He said that apart from giving cash prizes and jobs to the medal winner players, the state will also explore the feasibility of giving promotions in jobs already given to them. Donning a new role Mann also interviewed the players regarding their experiences in the field during the matches. During interaction with Harmanpreet, German and others, he lauded the amazing sports spirit exhibited by the players during the matches that ultimately led to the victory of the team.
On the occasion, Captain of Indian Hockey squad Harmanpreet Singh said that it will further help in weaning away the youth of the state from the menace of drugs. Indian Hockey player Mandeep Singh promised the Chief Minister that next time the color of the medal will change in the Olympics. Singh also envisioned that next time the number of players in Olympics contingent from state will also enhance considerably. Mann disbursed Rs 1 crore each to eight Hockey Players and Rs 15 lakh each to 11 other participants of Olympic Games.