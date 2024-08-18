Punjab CM honours Olympic hockey team with Rs one crore each

Mann said that Harman scored 10 goals alone in the Olympics adding that he is elated that the state government is today felicitating these gems. He said that the entire country is today extending best wishes to these players and are overwhelmed over their feat. He said that Indian Hockey is on the path of revival adding that Punjab is mulling to hold a league tournament between four world class teams of Hockey in the month of November.

He said that the third edition of the Kheda Watan Punjab Dian will commence from August 28 which will act as a catalyst to promote sports in the state. Mann further said that the state government will develop sports clusters like Football in Mahilpur area, Boxing in Sangrur, Hockey in Jalandhar, Athletes in Ludhiana and others to promote sports in the state.

He said that apart from giving cash prizes and jobs to the medal winner players, the state will also explore the feasibility of giving promotions in jobs already given to them. Donning a new role Mann also interviewed the players regarding their experiences in the field during the matches. During interaction with Harmanpreet, German and others, he lauded the amazing sports spirit exhibited by the players during the matches that ultimately led to the victory of the team.

On the occasion, Captain of Indian Hockey squad Harmanpreet Singh said that it will further help in weaning away the youth of the state from the menace of drugs. Indian Hockey player Mandeep Singh promised the Chief Minister that next time the color of the medal will change in the Olympics. Singh also envisioned that next time the number of players in Olympics contingent from state will also enhance considerably. Mann disbursed Rs 1 crore each to eight Hockey Players and Rs 15 lakh each to 11 other participants of Olympic Games.