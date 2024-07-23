China at the Paris Olympics: five stars to watch

PARIS: China were second behind the United States in the medals table at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago and will be expecting to strike plenty more gold in Paris.

AFP Sport highlights five Chinese competitors to watch when the Games start on Friday:

Pan Zhanle (swimming)

The 19-year-old goes into the Games in the French capital on the back of a hugely successful world championships in Doha at the start of the year.

The competition did not have its strongest field because some top stars opted to skip it to focus on their Olympic preparations.

But the teenager was nevertheless impressive, winning four gold medals including romping to victory in the marquee 100m freestyle.

Racing as part of China's 4x100m freestyle relay team, he clocked a time of 46.80sec, a world record.

"I was shocked when I saw the time, I wasn't expecting to break the record now," Pan said.

"I wanted to leave it for the Paris Olympics."

Quan Hongchan (diving)

China's divers won all but one of the eight titles in Tokyo -- Britain took the other -- and will again be expected to dominate in Paris.

Their diving team is packed with talent, but the standout is the 17-year-old Quan Hongchan.

She already has five world titles and clinched gold in the 10m platform in Tokyo, when she was just 14. She did so with three perfect 10s to relegate team-mate Chen Yuxi to a distant silver.

It was the first time Quan had competed outside China.

Quan was one of five children born into a poor rural family. Her father was an orange farmer and her mother worked in a factory until a road accident left her in poor health.

Quan was motivated to win at the Olympics to pay for her mother's hospital bills.