Canada football staff sent home over Olympic drone scandal

PARIS: An assistant coach and an analyst with the Canadian women's football team were sent home from the Olympics Wednesday for their part in a spying scandal.

The analyst, 43-year-old Joey Lombardi, was also given a suspended eight-month prison sentence for flying a drone over a New Zealand training session this week in Saint-Etienne.

Lombardi pleaded guilty when he appeared in court in Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, the court told AFP.

The assistant coach was Jasmine Mander, to whom Lombardi reported.

Head coach Bev Priestman also announced she will take no part in the opening game of Canada's gold medal defence, against New Zealand on Thursday.

"The COC is in contact with the IOC and in contact with FIFA. Canada Soccer has been transparent and cooperative throughout the process," the COC said.

"The COC will continue to review this matter and may take further action if necessary."

The decisions come after a staff member was detained by French authorities for flying the drone in a bid to spy on New Zealand's tactics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said it had since learned of a second incident involving New Zealand, who formally lodged a complaint with the IOC integrity unit and demanded answers from Canada.

Priestman said she did not think it would be appropriate to be on the bench for the clash against New Zealand on Thursday.

"On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologise to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada," she said.

"This does not represent the values that our team stands for.

"I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our programme. Accordingly, to emphasise our team's commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match."

New Zealand Football said Thursday they have referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of football's governing body FIFA seeking "urgent action".

"There is no place for this type of action in football and it is critical that urgent action is undertaken to address this integrity breach," New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said in a statement.

"To hear now that the Canadian team had filmed secret footage of our team training at least twice is incredibly concerning and if not treated urgently could have wider implications for the integrity of the tournament."