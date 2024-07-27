Lakshya Sen beats Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games in Olympic debut match

PARIS: Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in straight games in a group match of the men's singles badminton competition at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Sen won 21-8 22-20 against reigning Pan American champion Cordon in his Olympic debut match that lasted 42 minutes.

Sen, a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and bronze winner at 2021 World Championships, will face Julien Carraggi of Belgium on Monday in his second group match.

Despite Cordon's good comeback in the second game, Sen held his nerves and emerged as the winner to begin his campaign on a resounding note.

Sen pocketed the first game easily in just 14 minutes.

He straightaway took 5-0 lead and was 11-2 ahead at the first change of ends.