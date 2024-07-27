Legacies, scandals, records and more: Swimming in Paris 2024

CHENNAI: The Olympics’ opening week comes with it a variety of storylines and sub-plots in multiple disciplines, each as arresting as the other. In Paris, some of the headline acts will be made in the pool.

A look at what’s at stake in the swimming events where great feats, a local hero’s coronation, hot rivalries, and a doping saga for the ages could all come to a boil.

Hmmm, sounds interesting. Who’s the local hero?

In their arsenal, the French have Leon Marchand, the imposing 22-year-old who has been dubbed the closest thing to Michael Phelps in a long time. Marchand may not have an Olympic medal yet but in 2023, he broke Phelps’ last remaining individual world record (400m IM). Big things are expected from Marchand, who’s competing in as many as four individual events, with the 400m medley kicking things off on Sunday.

What’s in store for the first day?

While a few of the medals will have been decided in some of the other sports, Saturday’s piece de resistance comes a little before midnight (IST) when Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, Erika Fairweather and Summer McIntosh will likely line up for the final of the women’s 400m free. It’s one of the most hyped up events of the Games, perhaps accurately because this is a rivalry that has already seen a couple of barnstorming installments.

Titmus is the current champion and world record holder, but Ledecky is a legend, and McIntosh is already a teen superstar. In normal times, Fairweather, the fifth fastest in this event ever, would be favourite for gold. Now, she’s fourth in line.

Why does Ledecky sound familiar?

She’s the most decorated women’s swimmer of all time with 10 Olympic medals (seven gold, three silver). The 27-year-old may not be the favourite in the 40mm free but she is odds on to add more jewellery in the two distance events later in the schedule (800 and 1500).