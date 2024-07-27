Manu Bhaker, the only bright light on a gloomy day for Indian shooters

India’s quest for a double-figure medal haul began at the shooting ranges on Saturday. There was anticipation as soon as a record number of 21 shooters qualified for the Olympics. The sport itself was looking for that moment of inspiration to end the medal drought at the Olympics.

There was hope and a good start was what India was looking forward to. The mixed teams on whom hope rested showed promise and even had a faint chance to qualify when they were fifth but slipped to sixth in the final standing.

Arjun Babuta and Pramita; Sandeep Singh and Elevanil V were touted among India’s medal hopes but by the time the qualification round ended, there was a sense of despair in the India camp.

The best pair Babuta and Pramita finished sixth after reaching fifth before the penultimate series.

The pressure of the Olympics is different. Babuta,Pramita and Sandeep too learnt in. So did Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema. Sarabjot slipped out of the qualification bracket for missing out on a point in the inner 10.

China’s Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, the reigning world champions finished on top with a score of 632.2 while South Korea’s Keum Jihyeon and Hajun Park tallied 631.4. Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev (630.8) finished ahead of Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich (629.7).

“We tried our best but were unfortunate to not qualify,” said Babuta. Others echoed him.

With the individual rounds just about a day later, the shooters are trying to keep the setback behind and move on. Failing in the first competition of course doesn’t give the necessary boost to excel and Babuta knows this.

He was quick to respond.

“We have trained for all scenarios,” he said. “We know what needs to be done and will have a round of discussion with my coach and will start concentrating on my next target.”

Pramita, who was listening to him intently, added that they knew what needs to be done.

Qualifying in the individual round begins on Sunday. But all eyes will be on the big final – 10m air pistol where Manu will be standing against some of the precision specialists. India can very well be among the medals on Sunday.