Rowing at Olympics: India's Panwar finishes 4th in heat, moves to repechage

Balraj Panwar
Balraj PanwarImage posted buy @balraj_rowing on Instagram
PTI

CHATEAUROUX: India's lone rower in Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar moved to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Panwar came up with a time of 7:07.11 to finish behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06).

The top three in each heat qualifies for the quarterfinals.

In repechages, Panwar will have a second chance to advance to the semifinals or finals.

Panwar had finished 4th at the 2022 Asian Games in China, and claimed a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea.

