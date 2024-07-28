PM Modi dials Manu Bhaker, lavishes praise on Olympic bronze medallist

NEW DELHI: Pleased with Manu Bhaker's remarkable tale of redemption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the pistol ace after her historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account in the ongoing Games and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

"Many, many congratulations to you, Manu. Since hearing the news of your win, the whole country is basking in the glory of your success," PM Modi said during his telephonic interaction with the 22-year-old shooter.

That Bhaker narrowly missed out on a silver did not escape the PM's attention.

"You missed out on a silver by the smallest of margins but still you have made the country proud. You deserve credit on two counts - one for winning a bronze medal and another for becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting," the PM added.

Bhaker thanked the PM for helping the athletes.

"Sir, everything is well taken care of, we are doing well. My teammates are also saying namaste to you," she said.