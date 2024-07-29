In his temple, a struggle

The two have more singles Grand Slams than any man. Nadal, however, has gold in the Olympics which Djokovic doesn’t. When Iga Swiatek rolled over local girl Diane Parry, the crowd stood up and remained there. It was now time for two of the greatest to make their way on to the grandest stage. The watering men settled the dust, even as the announcer tried to engage the crowd.

Arguably, the match was more about Nadal and his legend. The Spaniard has won 14 Grand Slams here and is a face of the city. Even if he never plays here again, he has firmly written himself into Paris' folklore. Nadal’s statue inside the premises will stand as a testimony to his greatness.

Just the name was enough as the whole stadium roared. 'Ladies and gentlemen, former world No 1 Rafaeeel Nadaaaal' the announcer hollered. Djokovic too evoked a great deal of adulation but the roar was definitely reserved for Nadal, whose right thigh was heavily strapped. His movement was laboured. Yet, in the second set, he did show glimpses of his greatness between shakes of heads and gestures of exasperation. In the mixed zone too he did not give any hint about retirement. He did say that the warm weather was good for him. “But the game also showed that I am not ready to play at this high level and I want to congratulate the opponent (Djokovic) for he surely was (playing at this level),” said Nadal.

Then he turned philosophical while answering what he would miss when he quits playing. “I will miss playing competitive tennis. But then that is life. I have been playing tennis almost all my life, and I like what I do. But then... what begins has to end,” he said.

Djokovic was wearing knee support as he had just comeback from a surgery just before the French Open. It was like two wounded and aged tigers fighting over territorial supremacy.

Nadal is slowly walking into the sunset. The beloved player is no longer the gladiator he was even two years ago, when he won this event. Injuries are flirting with his physique, and he seems to be spending more time in operation theatres than on the court these days. Before the Olympics, he was not sure if he would play singles here. But, perhaps, inspired by the words etched on the sides of the court - “Victory Belongs to the most tenacious” – Nadal found it in himself to make what probably could be his last professional comeback.

Nadal lost but it was not about the match. It was about celebrating a journey. When Nadal won the gold in 2008 (singles; he also won doubles eight years later), he was the first among equals, with Roger Federer and Djokovic was only starting to emerge as the challenger.

Struggle

The greatest player on clay struggled. He was unable to continue rallies and close out points. One of his most potent weapons — the ability to retrieve from any part of the court — is slowly deserting him. He is not getting the top spin that he would have liked, sailing balls over the line more often than not. The lack of match practice was evident. The scoreline reflected his declining hold on clay too. Not a sight for his believers.

This also is the reality of life. There will be a day when those grunts of Nadal will no longer be heard on the court. And that day is not far off!