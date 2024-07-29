Olympics: Babuta misses bronze by a whisker, Manu eyes another medal

PARIS: Chateauroux is turning out to be a good hunting ground for Indian shooters. Almost. Tucked away 300 km from the French capital, the medal goes to the one who keeps the steadiest hands and steadier still the mind. Arjun Babuta knows quite a bit about resilience. He knows how the mind needs to work and stay calm. Just before Covid, he collapsed at the shooting ranges and a doctor even predicted he would no longer be able to shoot.

Yet, on a sunny day, when he needed a steady mind and hands, it deserted him in the last elimination shot to decide fourth place. His 9.6 was enough to relegate him to the fourth spot – the worst of places to finish at the Olympics. He was ahead of bronze-medal winner Miran Maricic for most of the final but the last couple of shots pushed him out. Shooting can be cruel. The gold went to China’s Sheng, who never seemed to miss the target, a blur pin point for normal spectators. Victor Lingdren of Sweden won the silver.

It is indeed a story that mimics the phrase from hell and back. The 25-year-old was tormented by a bulged and displaced disc on his lower back. He used to collapse on the ground while shooting but in the 10m air rifle final of Monday, he stood straight and shot. When a medal was in his grasp, it slipped. So did the dream.

The story of Ramita Jindal in the women’s final too was of heartbreak, but not as severe as Babuta’s. She too started off well but fizzled out as the series progressed. She finally finished seventh. But after Tokyo low, the Indian shooters are challenging the elite.