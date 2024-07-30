PARIS: How would you feel if you suddenly see Argentine right in the middle of Paris? Well, bizarre. There is only one Argentina – the land of Messi and Maradona. There is one such metropolitan station close to the Paris mediacentre. It is supposed to be the extended arm of Champs de Elysees and close to Arc de Tromphe. Yet, it is not the location that riled one of our visiting friends.

The station had names of famous people but there was no Maradona or Messi. Interestingly, the station was originally named as Obligado in commemoration of the Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, where Anglo-French forces overpowered the Argentine Confederation in 1845. But after the country helped them with supplies during World War II, things changed and they named it Argentine.

However, Juan Manuel Fangio (former F1 racer) was there. If Argentine was steeped in bonhomie and culture of a nation that’s thousands of miles away across the Atlantic, the Louvre-Rivoli underground station is one of the most elegant stations in the world. Such is the historical opulence that one might even miss the train going through the art of antiquity. The theme is of course history and mostly from Egypt. There is an Egyptian Pharaoh, the Venus de Milo and Diane de Gabies. Egyptian Goddess Sekhmet too finds a place.