India put one foot in quarterfinals in Olympic men's hockey with 2-0 win over Ireland

PARIS: The Indian men's hockey team expectedly beat Ireland despite a few defense lapses to more or less secure its passage into the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, with skipper Harmanpreet scoring a brace in a 2-0 win in a Pool B match, here Tuesday.

Unlike the previous two matches, India penetrated the rival circle consistently and dictated play in the first half.

It was expected, considering that Ireland were the easiest of the opponents in this pool.

India were, however, far from convincing in the second half, but the win has taken them to seven points from three matches while the defeat has ousted Ireland from the quarterfinal race.

Belgium and Australia, both unbeaten, have six points each and they play against each other later in the day.

India just about managed to edge New Zealand 3-2 before holding Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their previous two outings.

Most likely, Argentina and New Zealand will fight for the fourth spot in this Pool.

The top four teams from each of the two pools qualify for the quarterfinals.