Paris Olympics is bracing for a heat wave following a soggy start

PARIS: The 2024 Olympics famously launched with a rain-soaked opening ceremony that drenched athletes and spectators alike. Now, they're facing the opposite experience Tuesday: a heat wave.

Most of France is under a heat wave warning Tuesday, with temperatures in Paris and surrounding areas expected to climb to 35 C (95 F) or higher, the national weather agency said. Air conditioning is far less common in homes, shops and restaurants than in places like the United States.

The heat was expected to be even worse in the south, including the region around the Mediterranean city of Marseille that is hosting Olympic competitions like soccer and sailing. It was as hot as 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in parts of southern France on Monday and the temperatures were expected to be that high again Tuesday.

Back-to-back record global heat was seen last week as climate change makes extreme weather more frequent and intense. Paris 2024 organizers have aimed to cut the event's carbon footprint, among them turning to an underfloor cooling system and insulation instead of air conditioning at the Olympic village where athletes are staying. Some countries, like the U.S., brought their own.

Government officials and Olympic organizers are preparing visitors and athletes for a sweaty and sunny Tuesday after the Games got off to a soggy start. Thunderstorms were also expected to sweep into the Paris area in the evening.

A handful of misters were set up at La Concorde urban park, the venue that includes skateboarding and BMX freestyle cycling, and people were already dunking their heads on a warm Monday or cooling off with ice cream.

The Paris area's train and metro operator said it will distribute more than 2.5 million containers of water at over 70 train stations and other stops on its transport network, as well as at bus stations.