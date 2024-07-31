Olympic triathletes swim in Seine River after days of concerns about water quality

PARIS: After days of water-quality concerns caused by heavy rains last week put the swimming portion of the Olympic triathlons in doubt, the women dove into the Seine River early Wednesday, followed by the men a few hours later.

The athletes began near the Pont Alexandre III, a bridge that spans the famed Paris waterway. The women’s race began under a gray sky, with steady rain tapering off just as the athletes splashed into the water. Some dunked their swim goggles in the Seine before putting them on and heading into the river with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The decision to go ahead with the swim for the triathlon competitions was a big deal for the city, Olympics organizers and the athletes. Officials undertook an ambitious plan, including 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in infrastructure improvements, to clean up the long-polluted Seine and have been steadfast in their insistence that the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events next week could safely be held in the river.

The organizers said early Wednesday the latest tests of the water showed compliance with quality standards. That came after days of uncertainty following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

“The problem is always worse when there’s a heavy rainfall, because it kind of overwhelms the pipes and you also get all the runoff from the street. All that lands in the Seine,” explained Dr. Nicole Iovine, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Florida. “They’ve done a lot to try to improve the quality of the water. But the truth is you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature.”

As they swam, the triathletes stayed close to the barges and boats that line the banks of the river. Spectators watched and cheered from the stands set up along the side and from the bridges spanning the waterway.

After swimming two laps in the Seine, a 1.5-kilometer course, the athletes emerged from the water and ran up a set of stairs to jump on their bikes for a ride through the rain-soaked streets of Paris, including the iconic Champs-Elysees.