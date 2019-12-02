Back in amateur fold, Vikas Krishnan ready for fresh challenge

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From Madison Square Garden to Karate Hall in Satdobato. Not long ago, Vikas Krishan Yadav was making headlines for battling at an iconic venue in US. Now, he’ll be heading to an unheralded ring in the interiors of Nepal for the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG) come Friday. Quite a marked step-down in his quest to win an Olympic medal next year.

The setting in Kathmandu might be a modest one, but the SAG challenge will still be a significant one for Vikas, who will be competing in the amateur circuit after a gap of 15 months.

“Making a comeback is tough, but I’m ready. My training sessions at the national camp were highly positive. My ultimate aim is to qualify for the Olympics,” Vikas, one of India’s most successful pugilists, told this daily.

One among the challenges in front of the southpaw was regaining his fitness. Vikas was nursing a back injury a few months ago. He was focussed on getting back into shape at Inspire Institute of Sports (Vijayanagar), under the watchful eyes of coach Ronald Simms.

The American drew up a systematic routine for Vikas. The boxer had also taken training notes from national coach CA Kuttappa and high performance director Santiago Nieva.

Having applied all of those patiently during his training sessions, Vikas has won the confidence of coaches. He is now eager to make a strong impression when he returns to amateur boxing. “I haven’t competed in the amateur circuit for long, and the SAG experience should be a perfect platform for me to get back into my groove.”

Considering Vikas’ big gap, the Arjuna awardee will have to dig deep into his reserves, apart from following instructions from his coaches. Kuttappa said that he deserves this opportunity. “His track record speaks for itself, and we had to give him a chance. He’s an Olympian and a top boxer. We are eager to see how he fares in the SAG.”

After Vijender Singh, Vikas has been a major presence in the 75kg category for India. He medalled at several elite competitions before joining the professional circuit in late 2018, where he recorded two wins. But Vikas has shifted to 69kg category now. “The lower weight category is less powerful, so I should have an advantage,” he noted.

The 27-year-old has displayed his power during the sparring sessions at the ongoing national camp in IIS. “After joining 69kg, he has been excellent,” remarked Kuttappa. “It was very evident during his sparring sessions with other top boxers like Duryodhan Singh Negi (national champ) and Ashish. He has fared very well.”

While the Haryana lad seems to be making solid progress, Kuttappa is wary about Vikas’ time away from at the amateur circuit. But the coach is confident that he’ll become better with practice. “At the pro level, his training was entirely different. Now that he’s back at the amateur level, I had noticed that he was slow off the blocks. But he has shown massive improvement in recent times, and has especially been strong in the latter rounds.”

A strong display in Nepal will go a long way in spurring Vikas on for the bigger fights that lie on the road to Tokyo.