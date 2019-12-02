Home Sport Other

PBL: In a premier league at 15, Sankar Muthusamy eyes his chance

Sankar took up badminton at a young age and was never short on belief that one day he would play the sport professionally.

Published: 02nd December 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By SAR Thiruvikraman
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai loves its sports franchises. Few can match the Chennai Super Kings, but the people of the city have generally shown affection for all the teams that represent them in the different leagues. Come next year, and they can support another side of their own — Chennai Superstarz, in the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

There will be a special reason for the locals to root for this franchise. In the squad is 15-year-old Sankar Muthusamy, who was bought for `1 lakh in the auctions. This makes the Chennai boy the youngest player in the upcoming edition of the PBL beginning on January 20, 2020.

Sankar took up badminton at a young age and was never short on belief that one day he would play the sport professionally. But for life to take him where it has, rain played a part.When he took up sports, tennis was his first love.He switched to another racquet sport to avoid missing practice sessions due to the weather.And also, he was familiar with badminton. His sister, the 18-year-old Lakshmi Priyanka, is also a shuttler, with whom Sankar shares the court in the mixed doubles category.

The former DAV School student, who is thankful to his family for their support, has started finding out how tough it is to pursue a career in sports. “I’ve been playing international senior circuits in Bahrain,

Sankar Muthusamy

Dubai, Malaysia and these trips are expensive.” Currently, he is sponsored by Gosports and Khelo India. To play as many international tournaments as a rising player should, he needs more funds.
The Mogappair resident is all praise for coach Aravindan Samiappan, who is also head coach of the Chennai Superstarz. Swamiappan played an important role in Sankar’s career and helped improve his defensive game to strike a balance.

Sankar is also thankful to the franchise owner R Sivakumar for believing in him. The fan of Chinese legend Lin Dan has opted for open schooling from this year to focus solely on the sport. Asked about role models from other disciplines, he says “Dhoni”.

Back to badminton, he is keen to learn from experience and remembers matches where he did well for inspiration. “Beating senior players like Shreyan Jaishwal, Chirag Singh are some of the high points in my career,” says the player ranked 433rd in the world.

Sankar made headlines during the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League auctions where he was one of the highly-paid players. It was a big platform and the time spent with Tiruppur Warriors made him understand the dynamics of a league. “Playing in this format for the first time was a different experience as I understood the importance of team coordination in a league,” says the player.

Looking ahead to the bigger league that he will soon become a part of, Sankar feels his team has all bases covered, but adds that in a competition like this, “anything can happen”. His short-term goals are to win international titles and make it to the Super 100 level of tournaments. In the long run, he aims at podium in the Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Superstarz Premier Badminton League PBL Sankar Muthusamy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp