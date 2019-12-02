Home Sport Other

Yohan Blake trains his eyes on gold in Tokyo Olympics

Blake lashed out at World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe for removing four events, including the 200m race from next year's Diamond League.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Yohan Blake. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ace Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake on Monday said he is eyeing nothing less than a gold medal in next year's Tokyo Olympics, his last appearance at the quadrennial extravaganza.

"It is going to be my last Olympics and definitely I am going for the gold," said Blake, who already has two gold and two silver medals in the Olympics.

"I have got plenty of medals in the past, but this will be the icing on the cake for me," he said here.

Blake considers himself favourite to clinch the yellow metal in the 100m sprint at Tokyo.

"I'm always the favourite, the second-fastest man in the universe. Everyone has to look up to me. Definitely, there are some good guys coming and I'll be looking forward to the challenge," he said.

"I think it is going to be epic, this is the greatest show on earth and everyone is looking for that blue-carpet event, which is the 100m," Blake added.

The Jamaican sprinter was in the city to promote the 'Road Safety World Series', a T20 series, which will be held in February next year.

Former India captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin was also present on the occasion.

Blake lashed out at World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe for removing four events, including the 200m race from next year's Diamond League.

"It has changed a lot, I am not going to lie. The times we are running have slowed down, track and field is dying a little. If he (Coe) can take away the 200m and triple jump, I don't know if he is trying to build it (track and field) or trying to kill athletics," he said.

"But that's a stupid move he is making. He must enhance the sport, but he is killing it. It is just madness," Blake said in his criticism of Coe.

The 29-year-old also said that he would start a programme in India to dig out talent.

"I tell my West Indies cricketers they have to emulate India -- Virat Kohli and all those sort of cricketers. Nothing wrong if they emulate us in sprinting," he said.

"After the Olympics, I am going to start a programme in India to harness the talent here because I met some of them in Doha. There is a lot of talent in India. If we as an outsider come and show them what it takes to go to different level, that is going to be easy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Yohan Blake Mohammad Azharuddin
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp