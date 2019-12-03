Boxer fails test for drug common in racehorses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an embarrassment for the Indian boxing fraternity, it emerged on Monday that a participant in the recent women’s world championships has failed a dope test. A statement from the National Anti-Doping Agency revealed Neeraj Phogat has tested positive for ‘ligandrol & other anabolic steroids’. It’s a drug used illegally to enhance performance of racehorses.

Ligandrol is an experimental drug still subject to clinical trials by its American manufacturer and has not yet been approved for human use. As of now, ligandrol — a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARM) used for muscle building — is only available on the black market. Though there have been cases of athletes testing positive for it from as far back as 2015, it came to prominence when Australian swimmer Shayna Jack tested positive for it earlier this year.