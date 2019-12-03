Home Sport Other

Wrestler Babita Phogat marries Vivek Suhag, takes eight pheras to raise awareness on girl child

The couple took the opportunity to raise awareness on gild child and performed the additional phera as a pledge to save, teach and let the girl child play.

Babita Phogat(in red) and Vivek Suhag. (Photo | Twitter/ Geeta Phogat)

Indian wrestling star Babita Phogat married fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag in Haryana on Monday. During the wedding ceremony, Babita and Vivek did something unusual as they took eight 'pheras' (Hindu wedding ritual where a couple goes around the sacred fire) instead of the traditional seven. 

Babita isn't the first of Phogat sisters who took this unique step in raising awareness as her cousin Vinesh had done the same when she got married recently. 

Babita's elder sister Geeta took to Twitter and congratulated the duo. “My lovely sister @BabitaPhogat. Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you @SuhagVivek @BabitaPhogat,” she wrote.

Her younger sister Ritu congratulated the couple and said that Vivek was a lucky guy. "Heartiest congratulations my lovely and beautiful sister @BabitaPhogat . vivek jiju you are one lucky guy I wish you both a lifetime of happiness and prosperity. #ladyinred #beautifulbride #phogatsisters #weddingclicks #red #symboloflovegeet", she wrote on Twitter.

Babita and Vivek met at an event in New Delhi and have been dating for five years.

