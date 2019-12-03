Wrestler Babita Phogat marries Vivek Suhag, takes eight pheras to raise awareness on girl child

By Online Desk

Indian wrestling star Babita Phogat married fellow wrestler Vivek Suhag in Haryana on Monday. During the wedding ceremony, Babita and Vivek did something unusual as they took eight 'pheras' (Hindu wedding ritual where a couple goes around the sacred fire) instead of the traditional seven.

The couple took the opportunity to raise awareness on girl child and took the additional phera as a pledge to save, teach and let the girl child play.

Babita isn't the first of Phogat sisters who took this unique step in raising awareness as her cousin Vinesh had done the same when she got married recently.

Babita's elder sister Geeta took to Twitter and congratulated the duo. “My lovely sister @BabitaPhogat. Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you @SuhagVivek @BabitaPhogat,” she wrote.

My lovely sister @BabitaPhogat Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you @SuhagVivek @BabitaPhogat pic.twitter.com/odih0N4jqN — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 1, 2019

Her younger sister Ritu congratulated the couple and said that Vivek was a lucky guy. "Heartiest congratulations my lovely and beautiful sister @BabitaPhogat . vivek jiju you are one lucky guy I wish you both a lifetime of happiness and prosperity. #ladyinred #beautifulbride #phogatsisters #weddingclicks #red #symboloflovegeet", she wrote on Twitter.

Babita and Vivek met at an event in New Delhi and have been dating for five years.