Home Sport Other

Indian shuttlers continue domination in 13th South Asian Games, assured of two more golds

India's challenge came to an end in the women's double category after both the pairs -- Kuhoo Garg and Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi and N Sikki Reddy -- lost in the semifinals.

Published: 05th December 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

POKHARA: Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Gayatri Gopichand registered convincing victories in their respective semifinals to set up an all-Indian summit clash in the women's singles category at the 13th South Asian Games here on Thursday.

While top-seed Ashmita thrashed her Sri Lankan opponent Achini Ratnasiri 21-5 21-7, Gayatri registered an easy 21-17 21-14 win over Dilmi Dias of Sri Lanka.

India dominated the men's singles category as well with Aryaman Tondon and Siril Verma setting up the final clash after winning their respective semi-finals.

Top-seeded Siril beat Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratne 21-9, 21-12 in straight sets.

However, Aryaman had to fight hard during his 21-18 14-21 21-18 win against second seed Nepal's Ratnajith Tamang.

In the men's doubles semi-final, Krishna Garaga and Dhruv Kapila notched up an easy 21-15 21-7 win over Pakistani pair of Mohommed Atique and Raja Mohommed Hasnin.

The Indian pair will now face Sri Lanka's S Dias Angoda Vidanalage and B Tharindu Dullew, who beat Nepal's Prince Dahal and P Maharajan 21-11 21-19 in the final.

However, India's challenge came to an end in the women's double category after both the pairs -- Kuhoo Garg and Anoushka Parikh and Meghana Jakkampudi and N Sikki Reddy -- lost in the semifinals.

Khoo and Anoushka went down fighting against Sri Lanka Achini Ratnasiri and Upuli Samanthika Weerasinghe 10-21 18-21, while Meghana and N Sikki Reddy lost to top-seeded Sri Lankan pair of Thilini Hendehewa and K Sirimannage 21-14 21-18.

In mixed doubles, top seeded Indian pair of Dhruv and Meghana entered the final after beating Nepal's Bikash Shresta and Anu Maya Rai 21-14 21-13.

All the final matches will take place here on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Asian Games Indian Badminton Ashmita Chaliha Gayatri Gopichand
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp