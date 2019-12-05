Home Sport Other

Satwik-Chirag, Para shuttler Pramod nominated for Badminton World Federation awards

The young combination had a breakthrough season, claiming its maiden Super 500 title at Thailand Open before reaching the finals of French Open Super 750 event this year.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag Shetty (right) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been nominated for the 'Most Improved Player of the Year' award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after a stellar season during which the duo picked up some memorable wins.

The young combination had a breakthrough season, claiming its maiden Super 500 title at Thailand Open before reaching the finals of French Open Super 750 event this year.

The other nominees in the category include Canada's women's singles player Michelle Li, Korean women's doubles pairing of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong and Indonesian mixed doubles combination of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

The prestigious awards recognise the achievements of the elite badminton players and pairs in six categories, including two in Para badminton.

India's para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat, who has bagged 11 gold, three silver and four bronze medals this year, was nominated in the 'Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year' award.

Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu, however, didn't find a place in the list of nominees for 'Female Player of the Year' as she didn't win any title barring the world championship gold this year.

World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who has won three titles on BWF World Tour, is in line for the award after being nominated.

Among others, China's mixed doubles player Huang Ya Qiong (World Championships 2019; six titles), Japanese doubles pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota (silver at World Championships; four titles) and Chinese doubles pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan (Five titles, including Badminton Asia Championships) were also nominated for the 'Female Player of the Year' award.

In the Male Player of the Year awards, two-time world champion and world no 1 Kento Momota of Japan, who has claimed 10 titles this year, was nominated alongside the Indonesian men's doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, who won eight titles.

Chinese mixed doubles player Zheng Si Wei (BWF World Championships 2018; six titles overall) and Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan were the other nominees in the Male Player of the year awards.

The top performers of the year will be presented with the awards at the opening ceremony and gala dinner of the second edition of the BWF World Tour Finals to be held from December 11 to 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Badminton World Federation
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp