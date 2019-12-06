UP, Arunachal gain from central fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government, on Thursday, released the state-wise break-up of money spent in each state under the Khelo India scheme since its inception (2017-18), revealing that a total of Rs 580.62 crore (out of Rs 1226.62 crore approved) had been spent in various states under the scheme. The number rises up to Rs 738.67 crore if the funds distributed as a committed liabilities for the projects sanctioned under erstwhile Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme is taken into account.

According to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh was the state that was sanctioned the most money. A whopping 25 projects were sanctioned in the state worth Rs 165.80 crore out of which, Rs 67 crore were released. Rijiju’s home state Arunachal Pradesh is second with 19 projects wo­rth Rs 149 crore sanctioned, out of which Rs 55 crore have been released. Most of the projects in the north-eastern state were released in 2018-19 (Rs 40 crore).

New Delhi comes next with the national capital getting sanctions for 8 projects worth Rs 110.61 crore. Interestingly, while Rajasthan was behind these states in terms of the combined value of projects approved — their 38 projects are worth Rs 78.77 crore — they’ve received more money than any other state (Rs 67.95 crore).

Another noticeable aspect is the low number of projects sanctioned in states which regularly produces athletes like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Punjab is in a similar boat. Bottom of the list is Jharkhand. The minister though was at pains to stress that funds under the scheme were not released state by state, but rather project-wise. “Khelo India Scheme has 12 verticals with focus on specific outcomes. The scheme aims at identifying sporting talent and supporting them for training and competitions.

The scheme also provides for bridging gaps in sports infrastructure. The scheme does not provide for State/Union Territory wise allocation or release of funds. The beneficiary athletes are not segregated on the basis of geographical area,” Rijiju said in his answer.

According to ministry, the sa­n­ctions are based on infrast­r­ucture and proposals from the st­ate. After the proposals in inf­rastructure or competition, th­e­re is a technical evaluation committee that decides on wh­e­ther to approve the project or not. Meanwhile, the minister sa­id that 2741 children have been identified in 24 sports disciplines under the scheme.

Update on 2032 bid

In a reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the IOA had resolved to issue the expression of interest for hosting of 2026 Youth Olympic Games, 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympic Games.