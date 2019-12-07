Home Sport Other

Archan piles early misery on Tamil Nadu with six wickets

Archan Kothari’s 6 for 36 came in handy for Baroda to bag a lead of 100 runs over Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match played at Vadodara.

J Varun Kumar (fourth from right), winner of the snooker title at TN state-ranking meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Archan Kothari’s 6 for 36 came in handy for Baroda to bag a lead of 100 runs over Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match played at Vadodara.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 103 in 25.5 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 26, RS Mokit Hariharan 38, Archan Kothari 6/36, Ashutosh Das 3/34) vs Baroda 203/9 in 56.2 ovs (Atharv Karulkar 68, Kush Marathe 35, Praikshit Patidar 37 n.o, A Mohammed Tibiyan 4/44, H Prashid Akash 4/46).

Prithvi enters final
Prithvi Sekhar earned a hard fought 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 win over Siddharth Arya in the men’s semifinals of the AITA tournament held at MPTA-KTC courts.
Results: Semifinals: Dhakshineshwar Suresh bt Faisal Qamar 6-4, 6-3; Prithvi Sekhar bt Siddharth Arya 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Varun wins snooker crown
Tamil Nadu state snooker champion J Varun Kumar of MCC defeated Vijay Nichani of CDBSA 5-4 in a best-of-nine frames snooker final to bag the title at the Tamil Nadu Billiards and  Snooker Association state-ranking meet.

Results: Final: J Varun Kumar (MCC) bt Vijay Nichani (CDBSA) 5-4. 3 Place: R Loganathan (TNBSA) bt Navin (Coimbatore) 3-2.

Dr Sivanthi Club bag title
Dr Sivanthi Club, Chennai beat PKR (Gobi) 25-21, 25-15, 26-24 in the women’s final of the 69th senior state volleyball championship held at S Veluchamy Nadar College, Madurai.
Results: Women: Final: Dr Sivanthi, Chennai bt PKR (Gobi) 25-21, 25-15, 26-24. 3rd place: SDAT (She), Chennai bt TN Police 25-20, 25-15. Placings: 1. Dr Sivanthi Club, Chennai; 2. PKR (Gobi); 3. SDAT Sports Hostel of Exellence; 4. Tamil Nadu Police, Chennai. Men: League: Tamil Nadu Police bt Income Tax, Chennai  25-18, 23-25, 25-19; IOB, Chennai bt St Joseph’s CoE  27-25, 25-20; SRM IST bt Indian Bank, Chennai 25-21, 14-25, 25-19; Chennai Spikers bt Customs, Chennai 28-25, 16-25, 25-20. Knock-out: ICF, Chennai bt Friend VBC, Puduvayal  25-21, 25-15; Tamil Nadu Police bt G-One, Nagapattinam: 25-16, 18-25, 25-18; Reserve Line Friends bt Madurai Majestic 25-21, 22-25, 25-12; Nimmathi Sports Club bt New Alandur 25-22, 25-16; Dindugul Sports Club bt Veludayar, Tiruvarur 21-25, 25-23, 25-14; Madurai Friends bt Youth Vadgapatti 25-23, 25-23.

St Joseph’s champions
St Joseph’s College of Engineering men’s and women’s athletics team won the overall championship in the Anna University inter-zone athletic meet held at Kongunadu Engineering College, Namakkal. Players from 19 zones took part.

Cricket tourney from Dec 21
Young Talents CC will be conducting the Winter Cup league cum knockout tournament for U-14 and U-12 categories from December 21 at Sumangali Reddy’s Ground. It is open to academies, schools and clubs. For more details, contact: 9940446550.

