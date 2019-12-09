After SAG success, young shuttler Ashmita Chaliha eyes good show in PBL, top 50 spot

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Brimming with confidence after winning double gold at the 13th South Asian Games, India's Ashmita Chaliha says she wants to break into the world's top 50 next year and is hoping to make a mark at the upcoming Premier Badminton League.

The 20-year-old from Assam was recently crowned the women's singles champion at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal, one of the biggest achievements of her fledgling career.

Ashmita could not live up to her expectations this season after being left on the sidelines due to injury.

But the double gold she won at the South Asian Games has boosted her confidence.

"This year, 2019 has been more of downs than ups for me. I was recovering from an injury so I couldn't perform well in my tournaments. But of late, gradually I've gained my momentum leading to my win in Jodhpur All India Rankings, which is also my first title of the year," she said.

"Also, my team (India) and I recently won a couple of gold medals in the South Asian Games in Nepal.

"So, with this, I've learnt that patience & persistence are the key that make an unbeatable combination for success. I believe that the only thing that matters apart from hard work is to have faith and believe in oneself."

A first-round win at the Super 300 Syed Modi International tournament propelled the former World No. 87 back into the top 100 and the confident girl has now set her sights on breaking into the top 50.

"It feels great to break back and be in the top 100 of the BWF rankings. But I know this is not it, I really have to keep working hard as I aim to break into the top 50 of the world rankings," she said.

Ashmita is now itching to rub shoulders with the top shuttlers of world badminton at the Premier Badminton League, scheduled to begin on January 20, where she will make her debut for the North Eastern Warriors.

"I'm really looking forward to playing with some of the best players in the world and take as much experience as I can from the matches I would get to play," said the Guwahati shuttler.

The North East team includes former top 10 shuttler Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, former Olympic gold medallist Lee Yong Dae, and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li.

"Well, as a team, I'm sure we are going to do well as we have some really good international players in our team like Tanongsak, Lee Yong Dae, Michelle Li and many other star players," Ashmita said.

Last year, she gave a sheer display of her immense talent when she conquered the Dubai International Challenge and the Tata Open International Challenge.

The fast-rising shuttler wants to use the PBL platform to pick up skills from her world-class teammates among whom are former top 10 shuttler, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, former Olympic gold medallist Lee Yong Dae, and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Michelle Li.