Home Sport Other

Food budget reduced, but ministry assures consistency in quality

There has been quite a concern about the reduced budget for food in Sports Authority of India centres across the country.

Published: 10th December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been quite a concern about the reduced budget for food in Sports Authority of India centres across the country. There are conflicting reasons that led to the reduced amount sanctioned to SAI centres for food, but the sports ministry believes whatever decision it has taken will not affect the training of athletes.Though some say the budget has been reduced due to financial constraints, the sports ministry is quite firm that there has been no compromise with the quality or quantity of the food in any of the centres. The ministry also said that supplements are being given to all athletes, but according to their requirements.

The sports ministry felt that the reduced amount for food from around Rs 690 per day for elite athletes to around Rs 375 is a result of its efforts to keep middlemen away from the catering process. Select athletes get an additional Rs 750 daily as allowance for food supplements. According to a top ministry official, all athletes are being given good quality food. And to ensure that they consume healthy food, the ministry has stopped the supply of packaged food items like juice and vegetables in SAI centres.

RS Julaniya, 
Sports secretary

“It’s the efficiency factor that has brought down the cost,” said sports secretary RS Julaniya on Monday. “We are not giving any sportsperson a lesser amount of food. We are following a policy of giving unlimited good quality food to all the athletes, based on the advice of nutritionists, irrespective of the cost involved.”

Apparently, the ministry has appointed chefs and nutritionists on a contractual basis to cater to the needs of the athletes. “Athletes are given food and supplements according to their needs in consultation with the experts. We are also ensuring sports-specific diet,” said Julaniya. The ministry also felt since packaged foods are full of preservatives and added nutrients/sugar, they are unhealthy for athletes. Instead, athletes will be given fresh fruits and juice.

As experts believe, it’s not about reduction or increase in money, it’s about consuming hygienic food prepared with utmost care. As for supplements, it is available for athletes. “Supplements will be given to all athletes, but after testing and analysing each athletes’ needs and requirements determined by scientific tools,” said Julaniya. 

“There is no one-supplement-for-all formula. We will evaluate each one’s needs and then proceed. Wants are different from needs. What’s needed would be provided irrespective of cost.” In June, the Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, after visiting various SAI centres had announced that there will be parity in food allowance for athletes in the SAI centres. Earlier, there used to be different food allowance for different athletes — trainees, junior and senior. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sports Authority of India
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp