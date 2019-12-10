Food budget reduced, but ministry assures consistency in quality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been quite a concern about the reduced budget for food in Sports Authority of India centres across the country. There are conflicting reasons that led to the reduced amount sanctioned to SAI centres for food, but the sports ministry believes whatever decision it has taken will not affect the training of athletes.Though some say the budget has been reduced due to financial constraints, the sports ministry is quite firm that there has been no compromise with the quality or quantity of the food in any of the centres. The ministry also said that supplements are being given to all athletes, but according to their requirements.

The sports ministry felt that the reduced amount for food from around Rs 690 per day for elite athletes to around Rs 375 is a result of its efforts to keep middlemen away from the catering process. Select athletes get an additional Rs 750 daily as allowance for food supplements. According to a top ministry official, all athletes are being given good quality food. And to ensure that they consume healthy food, the ministry has stopped the supply of packaged food items like juice and vegetables in SAI centres.

“It’s the efficiency factor that has brought down the cost,” said sports secretary RS Julaniya on Monday. “We are not giving any sportsperson a lesser amount of food. We are following a policy of giving unlimited good quality food to all the athletes, based on the advice of nutritionists, irrespective of the cost involved.”

Apparently, the ministry has appointed chefs and nutritionists on a contractual basis to cater to the needs of the athletes. “Athletes are given food and supplements according to their needs in consultation with the experts. We are also ensuring sports-specific diet,” said Julaniya. The ministry also felt since packaged foods are full of preservatives and added nutrients/sugar, they are unhealthy for athletes. Instead, athletes will be given fresh fruits and juice.

As experts believe, it’s not about reduction or increase in money, it’s about consuming hygienic food prepared with utmost care. As for supplements, it is available for athletes. “Supplements will be given to all athletes, but after testing and analysing each athletes’ needs and requirements determined by scientific tools,” said Julaniya.

“There is no one-supplement-for-all formula. We will evaluate each one’s needs and then proceed. Wants are different from needs. What’s needed would be provided irrespective of cost.” In June, the Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, after visiting various SAI centres had announced that there will be parity in food allowance for athletes in the SAI centres. Earlier, there used to be different food allowance for different athletes — trainees, junior and senior.