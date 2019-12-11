Commonwealth Games medal-winning shooter Ravi Kumar fails dope test, faces sanction

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a worrying turn of events, it has emerged that Asian and Commonwealth Games medal-winning shooter Ravi Kumar had failed a dope test in June. The National Anti-Doping Agency’s release last week revealed that Ravi had attended a disciplinary hearing on November 28.

The 10m air rifle shooter apparently failed a dope test at the KSS Memorial Shooting Championships in June. He tested positive for a specified substance and while the exact salt is not known, there are indications that it is a beta-blocker. This is shooting’s second positive dope test in 2019 with Pawan Yadav being banned for two years in July after testing positive for a propranolol (a beta-blocker) in March.

Ravi told this newspaper that the positive test was the result of a medication that he took for migraine. “After returning from the World Cup in Germany (in May), I was suffering from bouts of migraine. I was in a very bad condition and my father took me to see a doctor. I told him that I am a player and asked him to take that into account. I have explained everything to the disciplinary panel,” said the 29-year-old who won bronze medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and at the Incheon and Palembang Asian Games.

The Sports Ministry had, last week, dropped him from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, indicating a decline in form. Any penalty now will not have any bearing on medals he had won at the CWG and Asian Games.

The test comes just as Ravi was beginning to assert himself at the international level. After setting a new national record at the national championships towards the end of 2017, the shooter carried his form into 2018, winning his first World Cup bronze in Mexico and medalling at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia revealed that the shooter was not being considered for international competitions due to the development.

“We are all waiting for the outcome of the hearing. We will abide by whatever the final ruling is. We were permitting him to participate subject to the outcome. That was why he was never selected for any international competition,” he said.