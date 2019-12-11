India’s passport to dope-free athletics

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a rising number of dope cheats in the country painting a worrying picture ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has unveiled a new programme to keep a check on the menace.

The Athlete Biological Passport programme monitors select biological variables over a period of time, the changes in which will be an indication of whether an athlete is doping. In other words, the agency will look for changes that indicate the presence of a substance than test for the substance itself.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had issued the first biological passport guidelines way back in 2009.

The programme led to a number of high-profile athletes being banned for doping. Turkish 1500m Olympic champion Asli Cakir Alptekin was handed an eight-year ban in 2015 after anomalies in her biological passport.

The athlete biological passport programme, for NADA, has been in the works for a long time with various officials speaking about it more than a year ago. There was talk that the programme was set to be implemented before the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but it was delayed. For now, the programme will first cover Tokyo-bound athletes before it is extended to others In a brief chat, NADA director general Navin Agarwal delved into the specifics of the programme...

Will you be calling on the expertise of WADA or other international agencies in implementing this programme?

We have already collaborated with the Japanese passport management unit. We are in collaboration with them, Doha and other European passport management units. We get inputs from all these people and we are implementing it.

WADA’s programme involves two modules — haematological and steroidal. Will NADA be implementing both?

Yes, we will be implementing both.

Is this a response to the new drugs like Ligandrol that are making their way into the Indian market?

Not necessarily the new drugs, but there are some drugs which have to be tested immediately. If they skip the normal test and at that time the test is not taken, then they will not be detected over the normal course. But in the biological passport programme, they can be detected, even if it is at a much later stage.

World Anti-Doping Agency first came up with the haematological module in 2009 and the steroidal module in 2014. Why has it taken so long for this programme to be implemented in India?

We neither had the resources nor the means to do it but we thought that this is important. There is the necessity of detecting every dope cheat in the country. We can’t leave out any such mechanism, which is available elsewhere in the world. So we thought we have to implement it whatever it takes.