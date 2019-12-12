Home Sport Other

D-day nears for warring factions

There is tension in the corridors of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), as December 14 comes closer.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI : There is tension in the corridors of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), as December 14 comes closer. That’s when the urgent general body meeting called by its president PR Venketrama Raja is scheduled. Discussions on the unrest in Bengal Chess Association (BCA), the resignation of AICF joint-secretary Atanu Lahiri and a show-cause notice issued to secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan are on the agenda.

Asked to explain why action should not be taken against him based on a five-point list of allegations, Chauhan has time until December 12 to reply. It’s up to the general body to decide whether his explanation is satisfactory or the course of action if he doesn’t reply. Two representatives from each of the 33 affiliated units constitute the general body. It can be noted that Lahiri has accused Chauhan of ‘misusing his position’.

Chauhan has already said that he is not obeying the president’s call to cancel a central council meeting called by him on December 22. This has made this a collision of the secretary and the president, which may transform into a show of numbers if things come to voting. Anticipating this, both sides have started approaching representatives of the affiliated associations.

Sources familiar with developments in the AICF said the president’s faction is confident that at least 20 units will be in Chennai on December 14 and most of them will support Raja if he proposes a motion against Chauhan. Those backing Chauhan say that a majority of the member associations are behind the secretary. Amid claims and counter-claims, it is clear that the AICF is headed for a show of power ahead of the elections slated for next year.

Those in the know reckon Chauhan to be a tough nut to crack. Part of the AICF for a long time, he is believed to have the support of associations like Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and also the Northeast states. They say that Chauh­an has done a lot of good work because of which many associations are with him.

The other faction says Chauhan’s time is up, fearing which he has started calling up members and advising them against attending the Chennai meeting, which will be in Raja’s hometown. Those supporting Raja say that Chauhan’s men wouldn’t be trying to dissuade others if they were so sure that not many were going to attend the meeting.

