Home Sport Other

Defending champion PV Sindhu knocked out of BWF World Tour Final after second loss

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in a one hour and 12-minute match.

Published: 12th December 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu will face a tricky test against Beiwen Zhang of USA next.

PV Sindhu

By PTI

GUANGZHOU: Defending champion P V Sindhu was knocked out of the year-ending BWF World Tour Final after losing to China's Chen Yufei, her second defeat in two days, here on Thursday.

Sindhu lost 22-20, 16-21, 12-21.

Just like in her campaign opener against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday, Sindhu squandered a game advantage to lose yet again in a one hour and 12-minute match.

Akane Yamaguchi's win over Bing Jiao He confirmed Sindhu's ouster from the prestigious tournament, which she had won last year.

With two wins from as many outings, both Yamaguchi and Chen Yu Fei have qualified for the semifinals from Group A.

Trailing 17-20, Sindhu staged a dramatic turnaround to score five straight points and claim the first game.

However, the Chinese rallied to win the second game after a strong start.

Chen Yufei, who has been in rampaging form this season having won all six of her finals, including the All England Championships, carried the momentum into the decider and left Sindhu stunned with her wide repertoire of shots.

Coming into the match with a strong 6-3 head-to-head record, Sindhu struggled to match Chen Yufei initially, as the Chinese used her smashes to good effect and grabbed an 8-4 lead and then extended it to 16-12.

But the the reigning world champion turned it around superbly and clinched the opening game in 24 minutes when she sent the shuttle beyond Chen Yufei's reach.

The second game started on an even keel but from 7-7, Chen Yufei went into the lead and then managed a handsome seven-point cushion with the score reading 19-12 in favour of the Chinese.

With a drop shot, the word number two claimed the second game and restored parity.

The second game also lasted 24 minutes.

A confident Chen Yufei was in her element in the decider and rarely gave the world number six Sindhu an opportunity to come back into the Group A match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes in all.

Sindhu will play He Bing Jiao on Friday in a dead rubber.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu BWF World Tour BWF World Tour Final Chen Yufei Sindhu
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp