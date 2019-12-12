Home Sport Other

Sailing duo bags gold in Mumbai

Parth Bhut's 40 helped Saurashtra post 211/8 against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of an Elite Group B Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Tiruppur.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Neelanand Ramakrishnan and Navyn Prabhakar of Tamil Nadu Sailing Association won the gold medal in the 420 class of boats in “SAIL INDIA 2019”, a national-level senior and junior regatta held in Mumbai, organised by the Army Yachting Node. Over 300 sailors took part. There were a total of 16 categories of boats in the junior and senior divisions.

TN check Saurashtra
Parth Bhut’s 40 helped Saurashtra post 211/8 against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of an Elite Group B Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Tiruppur. T Ajithkumar and S Radhakrishnan picked up two wickets each.Brief scores: Saurashtra 211/8 (Parth Bhut 40) vs Tamil Nadu.

Harini shines
T Harini scored six out of six points to win the U-15 girls’ title in the Tiruvallur district selection chess championship. The top two from U-9 boys and girls and top four from U-15 and U-19 boys and girls will represent Tiruvallur in the state championship.

Standings: U-9 boys: 1. Y Mitesh Khanna (5/6); 2. BU Prajeesh (4). U-9 girls: AK Sayshitha (5/6); 2. S Anoushka (4). U-15 boys: 1. C Vengatesh Krishnan (5.5); 2. Tamizh Selvan Ganesan (5.5); 3. Shravan Swaminathan (5.5); 4. Gudimetla Navaneeth Reddy (5). U-15 girls: 1. T Harini (6/6); 2. M Rithika (5); 3. M Swati (5); 4. Gudimetla Navaneeth Reddy (5). U-19 boys: 1. A Muhil Kumar (4/5); 2. Aaryan Sharma (4); 3. M Harish Karthik (4); 4. Manikandan Rangan (4). U-19 girls: 1. B Kiruthika (4/5); 2. R Kapila (3); 3. M Harnitha (3); 4. V Gayathri (2.5).

