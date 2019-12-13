Home Sport Other

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu logs consolation win, beats Bingjiao

Sindhu suffered her second consecutive defeat in her second match after losing to world No. 2 Chen Yu Fei on Thursday.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:49 PM

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

GUANGZHOU: Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu scripted a consolation victory over China's He Bingjiao in the third Group A match to end her campaign on a high at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Friday.

The world champion was 9-18 down in the opening game but rallied to beat Bingjiao 21-19, 21-19 and finish third in the group.

Sindhu struggled initially as Bingjiao jumped to a 18-9 lead before the Indian staged a recovery, rattling off nine straight points to draw parity at 18-18.

It was 19-19 when Sindhu gathered the remaining two points to edge past Bingjiao in the opening game.

Sindhu opened up a 7-3 lead initially and then raced to a 11-6 advantage at the interval.

The Chinese narrowed the gap to 16-18 before Sindhu won a point and from there on went on to win the tie.

TAGS
PV Sindhu World Tour Finals BWF World Tour Final
