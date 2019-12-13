Home Sport Other

Wrist concern for Tejinder Toor in Olympic qualification quest

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was an objective in mind when Tejinder Pal Singh Toor embarked on the South Asian Games journey to Kathmandu. That was to hurl the iron as far as the Tokyo Olympics qualification mark — 21.10m. Though India’s flag-bearer at the Games managed to win gold bettering Bahadur Singh’s 20-year-old record with 20.03m, it was not near the qualification mark or even close to the distance of 20.92m he had managed at the Ranchi nationals last month.

His coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon, however, has full faith in his ward’s ability. He says that sooner or later, he will qualify for the Olympics. The major concern, though, is a wrist injury. “He had complained of pain during the South Asian Games and while throwing it hurt,” said Dhillon.

The shot-putter had an MRI on his left wrist on Thursday. It is his throwing arm and the res­ults seem not too encouraging.

“The pain was a little intense during the SAG, especially while throwing and he could not hold the iron firmly,” Dhillon said.

“We have shown it to a doctor and conducted an MRI that showed some kind of stress in his wrist. There was a suggestion for surgery, but we will never go for surgery, especially with the Olympics seven months away.”

According to an MRI taken on December 8, there has been a carpel and metacarpal injury with excess bone that would cause pain due to friction. Experts believe surgery would be required eventually because of the excess bone. Tejinder’s personal coach said he is giving him enough load while taking precautions.

“Bench and squat are also fine, although we have stopped clean and jerk for now,” explained the coach, who is concentrating on two days of throwing sessions a week.

Dhillon also prefers training and coaching in India until the Federation Cup early next year. “We have started practising in Patiala and I feel we will be doing that until next year unless the federation (AFI) has other plans,” said Dhillon, who feels training at home and abroad have their own pros and cons.

“The big advantage of training here is that the food is more to your liking.” However, if the federation wants them to train abroad, they would have no problem like during their Poland and Czech Republic trips.

