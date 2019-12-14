Golden hopes on silver screen

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a novel concept the government is planning to make short video clips of sportspersons who will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year, through Doordarshan. The idea is to let people know what kind of sportspersons they are and what background they come from. This was decided during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Olympic preparedness.

The meeting, which took place at the PM’s residence on November 20, was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya, SAI DG Sandeep Pradhan as well as TOPS CEO Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan. According to a top sports ministry official who was part of the meeting, this would spread awareness about the sport and at the same time, act as a catalyst to motivate and inspire both the athletes and other sportspersons pursuing excellence. “This will be played across different platforms and wherever we find it desirable,” said Julaniya. “We have already started the work.”

This will be done in collaboration with the information and broadcasting ministry.

A total of 14 points were suggested at the meet. One of the key suggestions to have emerged was the ‘One State One Game Principle’ policy. “The aim would be to make one state proficient in a single sport in which it possesses the special aptitude and to work towards getting an Olympic gold medal in the same. For this, the sports ministry may examine the records of performance of players and medals received by each state in the last 20 years,” the minutes of the meeting, in possession of this daily, read.

It also added that children from other states wishing to compete in that particular sport may also be sent to this particular state. It’s in the discussion stage with states. “The ministry had discussions at secretary level and we have talked about developing one sport in one state,” Julaniya said. There are 14 sports which constitute about 75 per cent of medals at multi-discipline mega events. “This will help in promoting sport in every state.”

Another suggestion was on the prize money given to medal-winning athletes in the various states. “... D/o Sports may also consider liaisoning with these states so that instead of a cash award whether an Institute or an Academy in the name of the winning player can be made by the state with the same funds,” the minutes read.

Feeling at home in Tokyo

It emerged during the meeting that the Indian diaspora in and around Tokyo could be requested to work on the principle of ‘One Family One Player’ whereby one Indian family from the diaspora can adopt one player from the team during his/her stay in Tokyo.

This would help them acclimatise and stay in a homely environment while providing home-cooked Indian food. “There is a big community in Japan and it would be helpful to the athletes if they can talk to someone in their own language or have home-cooked food,” said Julaniya. “Our aim is to make the athletes comfortable and feel at home. We have already initiated the process through the ministry of external affairs, who will get in touch with the Embassy in Tokyo.”

According to the minutes, the sports ministry, within two months, should create a national data dashboard of existing sports facilities in each state/district/sub-divisional level. Also, the ministry should prepare database of global players of Indian origin.The minutes also says ministry should engage actively with corporate business houses and the possibility of one of them taking up promotion of a particular sport for Olympics.