Ministry directs AICF to scrap meeting

The  urgent general body meeting of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) called by its president PR Venketrama Raja in Chennai on Saturday has run into rough waters.

By atreyo mukhopadhyay  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The urgent general body meeting of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) called by its president PR Venketrama Raja in Chennai on Saturday has run into rough waters. According to a directive issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday, the meeting has been cancelled. AICF sources, however, said that the meeting will go ahead.

The meeting was called to discuss the impasse in the Bengal Chess Association, the resignation of its secretary Atanu Lahiri from the post of AICF joint-secretary and a show-cause notice issued to AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. The ministry letter sent to AICF president Raja, secretary Chauhan and the Director General of Sports Authority if India mentions that “the proposed meeting convened by the president of AICF may be cancelled.”

The letter signed by SPS Tomar, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, says that since the matter involves allegations of financial irregularities, the ministry will deputise an observer to attend an AICF central council meeting called by Chauhan on December 22. This government observer will attend that meeting to be held in Gurugram, the letter adds. Chauhan told this newspaper that the same meeting will double up as a special general meeting, where advancing the AICF elections slated for June 2020 will be discussed.

However, it has also been learnt that the meeting scheduled in Chennai will be held. About 10 to 15 of the 33 associations affiliated to the AICF are expected to attend. Although the ministry letter states clearly that decisions taken in this meeting will not count as official, there is a chance that this faction will explore legally whether the ministry can cancel a meeting of the federation.

This might mean the AICF would risk being derecognised. “In case the directions of the ministry are not complied with and there is an attempt to suppress the complaints regarding financial irregularities, the government will take a serious view in the matter, warranting action for suspension/de-recognition of the federation by the ministry,” reads the letter.

Chauhan said that he has replied to the show-cause notice before the last date of December 12. Sources claim that he had also approached the Delhi High Court for a stay on the Chennai meeting, which was overruled. An interesting part of the drama will unfold on Saturday.

