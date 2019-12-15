Meeting status unclear, polls on Feb 10

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

CHENNAI: The battle within the All India Chess Federation (AICF) has taken a fresh turn. Following a sports ministry order, the urgent general body meeting called by the federation president here on Saturday refrained from discussing the matters listed on the agenda. However, it was decided that AICF elections will be held on February 10. Whether this decision amounts to violation of the ministry’s directive is something that will be known in due course.

“Following the ministry’s order, the urgent general body meeting didn’t discuss the matters listed on the agenda. We want to put an end to this (acrimony) by holding elections. To look after things up to the elections, a four-member committee will be formed,” said AICF president PR Venketrama Raja. The committee is likely to include AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, treasurer Kishor Bandekar and senior members RM Dongre, Kapil Saxena.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 17 of the 33 associations affiliated to the AICF. Of the 33, two are being run by ad-hoc committees at the moment and don’t have voting rights. Chauhan, who has been asked to show cause by Raja, didn’t turn up and claimed that another meeting convened by him on December 22 will take the necessary steps.

This is expected to become another flashpoint in what is turning out to be a faction fight, where two top officials head the rival groups. The ministry letter issued on Friday states that the meeting called by Chauhan can go ahead and discuss issues pertaining to financial irregularities in the presence of a government observer. However, there were unconfirmed claims that Saturday’s meeting called by Raja has deemed Chauhan’s December 22 meeting illegal. This faction plans to call a special general body meeting on December 28 to discuss among other things what they didn’t on Saturday, including the show-cause of Chauhan.

Asked about the legality of Saturday’s gathering considering the ministry’s letter which stated it “may be cancelled”, those present felt it’s alright as long as the matters listed on the agenda are not discussed. They say that it’s a general body meeting attended by representatives from 17 affiliates, which has the right to decide on election dates. However, they were noncommittal when asked if they would seek legal opinion whether the ministry can stop the meeting of an autonomous body from taking place.

The news of elections doesn’t displease Chauhan, who was going to bring this up at the December 22 meeting anyway. “I welcome the elections, but it should take place in a neutral venue and not in Chennai, which is the president’s home turf. And he shouldn’t chair the meeting when elections are held. I know that’s the rule but this is not a normal situation.”