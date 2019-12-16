Monaco victory puts Koneru Humpy on 2021 Candidates track

R Srinivasa Raghavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Champions have the ability to deliver on demand. Koneru Humpy did it in style, outclassing Aleksandra Goryachkina in the final round to take the second spot in the Women’s Grand Prix in Monaco on Saturday. There was a three-way tie for top spot between Alexandra Kosteniuk, Humpy and Goryachkina (all 7/11) but Kosteniuk sealed the title because of a superior tie-break. Goryachkina, who was leading by a point, had to settle for bronze following her loss in the 11th round.

Humpy, who was World No 2 for a long time, showed she is back to her best, grinding Goryachkina in a long game. The Indian sidestepped tricky traps from the Russian to force World No 4’s resignation on the 68th move.

Immediately after her victory in a crunch game, Humpy had this to say: “Quite a strong tournament. There were many see-saw games for me. I played my best against Goryachkina in the last round.”

Co-commentator Iossif Dorfman, who was a second of former world champion Garry Kasparov, was full of praise for Humpy’s brilliant technique in a tricky position. “Incredible comeback,” was how French women’s No 1 player Almira Skripchenko summed up Humpy’s performance in her last two tournaments.

After winning her first two games against Valentina Gunina and Mariya Muzychuk, Humpy made four draws before outwitting Zhao Xue to stay in contention for the crown. She unexpectedly lost to lower-ranked Elisabeth Paehtz in the ninth round. However, the 32-year-old bounced back strongly to end the tournament on a high.

Humpy gained six points to improve her live rating to 2580 (world No 3), which is just four points behind women’s world champion Ju Wenjun. After winning the first leg of GP in Skolkovo, Russia, Humpy put herself in a strong position to qualify for the 2021 Candidates.

Humpy leads the Women’s Grand Prix Series standings with 293 points after completion of two legs. Each player is allowed to play three out of four tournaments. Humpy will compete in the final leg in Sardinia next May. The top two of GP Series will make the cut for 2021 Candidates.

Harika Dronavalli, who was the other Indian in the fray, lost her last two rounds, to finish joint sixth with 5.5 points. Kosteniuk’s spurt at the final stretch (3.5/4) helped her emerge triumphant. It was Kosteniuk’s third straight title after winning the European Rapid and Blitz Championships.

It was heartbreak for Goryachkina, who had won the Candidates this year in emphatic fashion. Needing a draw to win the title, the Russian came up short in a tough battle. She will be fighting for the world crown against Ju Wenjun at the start of 2020.

Final placings (Top 5): 1-3: A Kosteniuk (Russia), K Humpy (India), A Goryachkina 7, 4. K Lagno (Russia) 6.5, 5. A Muzychuk (Ukraine) 6.